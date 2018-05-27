Food: What the Heck Should I Eat? With Mark Hyman, MD

Sunday, June 10 at 6:00 p.m.

Did you know that oatmeal actually isn’t a healthy way to start the day? That milk doesn’t build bones, and eggs aren’t the devil?

In Food: What the Heck Should I Eat?, Dr. Mark Hyman looks at every food group and explains what we’ve gotten wrong, revealing which foods nurture our health and which pose a threat. He also explains food’s crucial role in functional medicine and how food systems and policies affect our environmental and personal health.

With myth-busting insights, easy-to-understand science, and delicious, wholesome recipes, Food: What the Heck Should I Eat? is a no-nonsense guide to achieving optimal weight and lifelong health. Eating real food doesn’t have to be complicated. Dr. Hyman is going to show us the principles of healthy eating by walking through each of the major food catefories – from meats to beverages and everything in between.

Dr. Hyman tells the viewer exactly what foods to focus on and what to avoid. He will provide easy steps to get started, taking out all of the guess work of putting together meals. As a bonus, Dr. Hyman will also explain how food is one of the greatest contributors to global warming and pollution, then he will show us what foods will take less of a toll on our environment and our health.