Fort Vancouver An Oregon Experience

Monday, May 21 at 9:00 p.m.

At one time, the largest landowner in North America was the Hudson?s Bay Company, a vast British trading enterprise. In the early 1800s, Fort Vancouver served as the HBC headquarters in the Oregon Country employing hundreds of people from over 35 different ethnic groups. This unique, vibrant, multicultural community prevailed for more than 20 years. Fort Vancouver is the story of the people, the place and the changes that the Hudson’s Bay Company brought to the Pacific Northwest.