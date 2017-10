Wednesday, October 11 at 10:00 p.m.

How did Scott Pruitt go from fighting the EPA to running the agency and rolling back years of policy? With access to key players on all sides of the issue — and with Pruitt now leading the federal agency he sued 14 times as Oklahoma’s attorney general — “War on the EPA” is an inside look at the triumphant ascent of the anti-regulatory movement in America. Coming to FRONTLINE October 11.