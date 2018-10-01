Generous Supporters Make SOPTV Possible

SOPTV is available to all in Southern Oregon with a television or online access.

Annual membership support, underwriting, and contributions from generous donors help SOPTV obtain and pay for our share of the national program service, as well as special acquisitions for our viewers. Funds from our donors also enable SOPTV to produce local programs.

On October 6, our friends at Blackstone Publishing in Ashland – one of the largest independent audiobook producers – is donating the proceeds from their annual warehouse sale to SOPTV and Jefferson Public Radio.

Blackstone is selling their fantastic books and audiobooks for $5 each! Plus, bring your kids to the large Family Fair with games, food, music, a raffle, narrator auditions, and more!

We appreciate Blackstone’s contribution and hope you will take this opportunity to “load up” on audio books and support public broadcasting

Many thanks!

Mark Stanislawski