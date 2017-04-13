Monday, April 17 at 11:00 p.m.

It is hard to imagine what was more memorable in Glacier Park a century ago: the breath taking scenery, or the adventure. Travel in time with us as we follow the adventures of our counterparts 100 years ago through rare, restored old film, museum pictures, and historical memorabilia.

See how eastern city slickers were lured to north central Montana by a glitzy promotional campaign promoted by the Great Northern Railroad. The film makes use of the History Museum’s Bovey family collection of old film and restored photographs as we follow the Couch and Ford families’ journey by automobile, train and boat from Great Falls to Glacier National Park in 1914. Historical interviews with park rangers, Native Americans, historians and descendants of park concessionaires explain the Glacier Park adventure.

“Glacier Park Remembered” was directed and produced by Emmy-winning filmmaker, Craig Wirth with Jim Meinert serving as Executive Producer. The film is presented by the History Museum in Great Falls, Montana.

