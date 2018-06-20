Globe Trekker Food Hour: Sicily

Saturday, June 30 at 8:00 p.m.

Bobby Chinn discovers the cultural and historical influences that define contemporary Sicilian cuisine. Occupations by the Phoenicians, Romans, Arabs, Normans, the French and the Spanish have all played their part by introducing techniques and ingredients that have created one of the most layered and intriguing global cuisines. Very closely related to its religious and spiritual life, Sicilian cuisine is above all a reflection of the island’s cultural and historical events.