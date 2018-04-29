Globe Trekker Food Hour: Southern China

Saturday, May 12 at 8:00 p.m.

Celebrated New Zealand chef Peter Gordon discovers the roots of Cantonese cuisine. Peter’s journey takes him north to Lianzhou, the mountain home of the Yao tribe, where he cooks succulent spiced pork. Next, he walks the rice fields of the Pearl River Delta, meets traditional medical doctors in Foshan, cooks up a strength-giving feast for dragon boat racing crews in Guangzhou, shops in the fabled market of Qingping, samples street fare in Chaozhou, visits the tea mountains near An’xi, stops in the glittering city of Xiamen and ends his journey in Daya Bay for simple soul food.