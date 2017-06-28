Globe Trekker: Food Hour: The Story of Beef

Saturday, July 8 at 8:00 p.m.

The tradition of eating beef has passed down generations to become an integral part for many of our regular diets. By providing precious protein, and packed with fatty calories, beef has come to be regarded as an important ingredient for human survival. Along with fellow presenters sharing delicacies from around the globe, this informative and entertaining episode joins Kate Comer on a voyage to discover the extraordinary journey behind the world’s favorite red meat. The story of beef would not be complete without seeing Zay Harding attempt to eat a 72-ounce steak.