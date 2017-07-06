Globe Trekker: Food Hour: The Story of Beer

Saturday, July 15 at 8:00 p.m.

Beer is the world’s oldest and most widely consumed alcoholic beverage. In fact, it’s the third most popular drink overall, after water and tea. China is currently the world’s leading beer producer, whereas the Czech Republic is the biggest consumer, with an average of 143 liters of amber gold each year per person! These are some of the beer facts that will be shared in this informative and entertaining episode hosted by Globe Trekker Judith Jones. Together with fellow travelers from around the world, Judith uncovers the extraordinary popularity behind the favorite alcoholic beverage of millions of people worldwide.