Globe Trekker: Myanmar

Saturday, July 22 at 8:00 p.m.

Visualtraveling – Myanmar



Megan McCormick starts her journey in Yangon with a visit to Shwedagon Pagoda, the most revered Buddhist temple in Myanmar. Next she visits Inle Lake and then heads to the Shan Palace in the town of Hsipaw, where she uncovers a centuries-old tribal rivalry. Megan travels by train to Mandalay to visit the golden Mahamuni Buddha and to try her hand at puppetry. She makes her way to the Chin State and then on to Bagan, once the capital city. Megan’s last stop is the Rahkine State where she boards a boat to Ngapali Beach, the ultimate beach destination.