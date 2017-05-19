Globe Trekker: Nigeria

Saturday, May 27 at 8:00 p.m.

Adela Ucar kicks off her visit in the capital of Lagos, an anarchic and electric city with a vital nightlife. Next she journeys to Yoruba Land in the southwest, thought to be the site of the Queen of Sheba’s tomb. Adela later meets witch doctors in Oyo, travels to the historic walled cities in the north, hunts for bargains in the ancient Kurmi Market, visits the traditional Fulani village of Chafe and encounters a rare mountain gorilla in Nigeria’s eastern highlands.