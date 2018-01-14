Globe Trekker — Road Trip: Rust Belt Highway, USA, Part 2

Saturday, January 20 at 8:00 p.m.

In part two of the Rust Belt Road Trip, Globe Trekker Megan McCormick spans the American Midwest and its Great Lake states in search of the innovations that ignited an industrial revolution and united America after the divisive conflict of a bloody civil war. The so-called “Rust Belt” region was coined back in 1984 by former Vice President Walter Mondale to describe a hinterland of collapsed industrial manufacturing. But on her travels, Megan discovers that this is also a region bristling with life, for as young people are moving in, regenerating the once monumental metropolises of America’s gilded age with their enterprise and zeal.