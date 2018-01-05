Globe Trekker — Road Trip: Rust Belt Highway, USA

Saturday, January 13 at 8:00 p.m.

Globe Trekker Megan McCormick takes to the road to explore the industrial heartland of America. This atmospheric and evocative road trip goes through some of America’s most underrated regions and beautiful country sides. Megan goes through the cities of Pittsburgh, Detroit and Flint, Michigan, along the famous Highway 61 before we skirt the shores of the Great Lakes. In Ohio, she visits Cleveland, Toledo and Akron, the former Rubber Capital of the World. This episode looks at what remains of the industries that made America great, and how the Rust Belt is transforming itself, and looking to the future in the 21st Century.