Globe Trekker: Tough Boats: The Amazon

Saturday, August 26 at 8:00 p.m.

On a remarkable 250-mile, three-day journey through a remote rainforest, Holly Morris travels by cargo boat down one stretch of the Amazon in Peru. Sleeping in a hammock at night, she shares deck space with over 200 local Peruvians and countless boxes of vegetables and fruit, heading to the largest city in the Peruvian Amazon, Iquitos. Here, she explores the history of this unique and remarkable city before moving on to her second destination, the Pacaya-Samiria National Reserve.