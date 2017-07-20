Globe Trekker: Tough Boats: The Arctic

Saturday, July 29 at 8:00 p.m.

Globe Trekker Ian Wright travels to the high Arctic from the coast of northern Norway, working his passage on a trawler fishing for cod before continuing his voyage on a specially ice-strengthened vessel around Spitsbergen, the world’s northernmost inhabited islands. Ian’s tough Arctic journey starts in fishing port of Tromso, more than 200 miles north of the Arctic Circle. From here, aboard the fishing trawler Hermes, he travels another 300 miles north to rich fishing ground near remote Bear Island. Among his expeditions across the Arctic Ocean, Ian transfers to a small, but beautiful, 1950s-era Arctic cruise ship, The Stockholm, taking just a dozen or so passengers around the islands in search of polar bears and other Arctic wildlife.