Globe Trekker: Tough Trains: Bolivia

Since the 1860s, Bolivia has lost land to all its surrounding countries, leaving it landlocked and without vital access to coastal ports. As compensation, both Chile and Brazil agreed to build railways from Bolivia to their coasts, but they have not received proper investment since. Zay Harding travels along these railways from the Brazilian Pantanal to the Chilean coast.

The first stop is Bolivia’s agricultural heartland of Santa Cruz, followed by the constitutional capital of Sucre. Zay then heads to Potosi, where he turns his hand to being a miner for the day, followed by a journey to Uyuni, where he visits the Salar de Uyuni – a salt flat rich in both salt and lithium. Zay heads to Bolivia’s administrative capital, La Paz, before concluding his trip at the Pacific coast.