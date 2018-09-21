Good Work: Masters of The Building Arts

Wednesday, October 10 at 11:00 p.m.

This film profiles artisans from across America working in the building trades. They include Scottish American decorative painters restoring the ceiling of Trinity Church in Boston; Mexican American terra cotta workers restoring a Chicago skyscraper; a stone mason and stained glass craftsman preserving and maintaining Washington National Cathedral; a Creole plasterer in New Orleans; a Hispanic adobe builder in New Mexico; an ornamental metalsmith from Virginia; and the New England stone carver and calligrapher who created the lettering on the National World War II Memorial in Washington, DC. In these segments, the film celebrates American craftsmanship, occupational traditions and the beauty of our built environment.