GP: Grammy Salute to Music Legends

Airs Friday, Oct. 19 at 9 p.m.

Great Performances: GRAMMY Salute To Music Legends® Honors Black Sabbath, George Clinton & Parliament-Funkadelic, Billy Eckstine, Donny Hathaway, Julio Iglesias, Sam & Dave, Dionne Warwick and More October 18 on PBS

Features performances by Garth Brooks, Snoop Dogg, Johnny Mathis, Sheila E, Patti Austin, Lalah Hathaway, Gregory Porter and select honorees

In collaboration with the Recording Academy™, Great Performances presents GRAMMY Salute To Music Legends®, the fourth annual all-star concert offering a primetime spotlight for the Recording Academy’s 2019 Special Merit Awards recipients. The celebration and tribute concert premieres nationwide Friday, October 18 at 9 p.m.

This year’s Lifetime Achievement Award honorees are Black Sabbath, George Clinton & Parliament-Funkadelic, Billy Eckstine, Donny Hathaway, Julio Iglesias, Sam & Dave and Dionne Warwick. Lou Adler, Nickolas Ashford & Valerie Simpson and Johnny Mandel are Trustees Award honorees. Saul Walker is the Technical GRAMMY Award recipient. Jeffery Redding is also honored as this year’s recipient of the Music Educator Award™, presented by the Recording Academy and GRAMMY Museum®.

Four-time GRAMMY Award nominee Sheila E. hosts the star-studded evening with GRAMMY-nominated industry icon Greg Phillinganes as musical director. Presenters for the evening include GRAMMY winners Cheech & Chong and 16-time GRAMMY nominee Snoop Dogg.

This singular event, filmed on May 11, 2019 at Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre, features rare performances by both the honorees and artists they’ve inspired with never-before-seen renditions of their classic songs. GRAMMY nominee Snoop Dogg salutes Clinton & Parliament-Funkadelic; two-time GRAMMY winner Garth Brooks honors Sam Moore; five-time GRAMMY winner Lalah Hathaway and Kenya Hathaway pay tribute to their father Donny; past Lifetime Achievement Award recipient Johnny Mathis honors Warwick; and two-time GRAMMY winner Gregory Porter pays tribute to Eckstein.

Song List (in order of appearance):

Dionne Warwick

“Walk On By” (performed by Johnny Mathis)

“What the World Needs Now Is Love” (performed by Dionne Warwick)

Sam Moore

“Hold On, I’m Comin”/“Soul Man” (performed by Sam Moore and Garth Brooks)

“I Can’t Stand Up for Falling Down” (performed by Sam Moore)

Lou Adler

“I Feel the Earth Move”/“It’s Too Late” (performed by Jessie Mueller)

Julio Iglesias

“Caruso” (performed by Julio Iglesias)

Nickolas Ashford & Valerie Simpson

“You’re All I Need To Get By”/“Ain’t No Mountain High Enough”

(performed by Valerie Simpson and Kenny Lattimore)

Johnny Mandel

“How Do You Keep The Music Playing?” excerpt (performed by Patti Austin)

“The Shadow of Your Smile”/“Suicide is Painless” (performed by Patti Austin)

Black Sabbath

“War Pigs”/“Paranoid” (performed by Rival Sons)

Donny Hathaway

“A Song for You” (performed by Lalah Hathaway)

“Where is the Love” (performed by Lalah and Kenya Hathaway)

Billy Eckstine

“Everything I Have Is Yours” (performed by Gregory Porter)

“Dedicated to You” (performed by Gregory Porter and Patti Austin)

George Clinton & Parliament-Funkadelic

“One Nation Under a Groove”/“Mothership Connection”/“Flash Light” (performed by George Clinton & Parliament-Funkadelic with Snoop Dogg, Sheila E and ensemble)

The Lifetime Achievement Award honors performers who have made contributions of outstanding artistic significance to the field of recording, while the Trustees Award recognizes such contributions in areas other than performance. Both awards are determined by a vote of the Recording Academy’s National Board of Trustees. Technical GRAMMY Award recipients are determined by vote of the Academy’s Producers & Engineers Wing® Advisory Council and Chapter Committees and ratified by the Trustees. The award is presented to individuals who have made contributions of outstanding technical significance to the recording field. The Music Educator Award is selected by a Blue Ribbon Committee and is approved by the National Board of Trustees.

A production of THIRTEEN Productions LLC for WNET, GRAMMY Salute To Music Legends® is produced by Mitch Owgang and directed for television by David Horn. For Great Performances, Bill O’Donnell is series producer; David Horn is executive producer.

