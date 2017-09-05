As of 4pm on Tuesday, September 5, investigations into low or non-existing signals have revealed that a translator in Grants Pass is down, indefinitely. We’re looking into the causes, and we’ll update when we have more information, but we regret to inform that there is no word as to when, or if, the translator can be repaired.
Grants Pass Translator Damaged
2 Responses to “Grants Pass Translator Damaged”
Mary Ann Littlefield
Would like to thank David, & Brad for both responding to my earlier email, feel like I’m having SOPTV withdrawals. ..lol….still weird that my next door neighbor gets the broadcast just fine…! TY…
David Daniels
If you have streaming video capabilities on your device, you could watch shows online at http://video.soptv.org. Even without a Passport level membership, there are many shows that are available to the public, for free. It might help with the withdrawals.