Friday, July 21 at 10:00 p.m.; Friday, July 28 at 9:00 p.m.; & Saturday, July 29 at 6:00 p.m.

Learn why sweet challenges mean a bitter end for one baker as the six battle for a spot in the quarter final. The signature has them rolling out their skills; the technical is a tricky French dessert; the showstopper is a bit of a mousse marathon.