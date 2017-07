Friday, August 4 at 10:00 p.m.; Friday, August 11 at 9:00 p.m.; & Saturday, August 12 at 6:00 p.m.

Join the four remaining bakers in the semi-final as they bash and fold pastry to achieve perfect lamination; make yeast cake with a fruity top and delicate chocolate work; and prepare a multiple mini-cake bake. Which three will go to the final?