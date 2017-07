Friday, July 28 at 10:00 p.m.; Friday, August 4 at 9:00 p.m.; & Saturday, August 5 at 6:00 p.m.

Follow the five remaining bakers as they attempt to re-create dishes fit for the Tudors. The signature is a savory stuffed pie; the technical is an unusual Tudor biscuit that has the bakers tied up in knots; the showstopper is a marzipan spectacle.