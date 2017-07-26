Great Old Amusement Parks

Tuesday, August 1 at 11:00 p.m.

Long before the days of giant theme parks, the United States had many, many amusement parks where families gathered for a cool escape on a hot summer day. This program celebrates these pre-Disney parks, visiting Playland in Rye, New York; Holiday World in Santa Claus, Indiana; and California’s Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk, where vacationers can still reach for the brass ring on the merry-go-round. The special also checks out some old wooden roller coasters and other classic rides. Narrated by Rick Sebak.