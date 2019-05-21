Great Performances at the Met: Carmen

Airs Friday, June 28 at 8 p.m.

Season 13 of Great Performances at the Met continues with Bizet’s masterpiece Carmen Clémentine Margaine reprises her role as opera’s ultimate seductress alongside Roberto Alagna as her impassioned lover Don José. Aleksandra Kurzak and Alexander Vinogradov round out the cast. Louis Langrée conducts.

Sir Richard Eyre’s production takes place in Seville, Spain, where the men of the town gather to watch the female workers – especially their favorite, the alluring gypsy Carmen. However, the corporal Don José does not pay her any attention, as he is set to marry his long time love Micaëla, prompting Carmen to throw a flower at him. After a fight in a factory with another woman, Carmen is captured and imprisoned by José. She then seduces the corporal and escapes imprisonment. Following her escape, Carmen meets the bullfighter Escamillo, but rejects his advances since she and José have fallen in love. Later, Carmen convinces the corporal to abandon the army and Micaëla for a life of freedom in the mountains, but a fading love and a foreseen death cast doom on their relationship. The manipulative Carmen arrives to a bullfight on the arm of Escamillo, driving José into a desperate and fatal rage in this tragic love story. Ailyn Pérez hosts.