Great Performances: Chita Rivera: A Lot of Livin’ To Do

Sunday, June 24 at 2:30 p.m.

Legendary Broadway performer Chita Rivera has been lighting up Broadway and international stages for over 70 years. With starring roles in such iconic Broadway shows as West Side Story , Bye Bye Birdie , The Rink, Chicago and Kiss of the Spider Woman (to name only a few), Rivera was also a frequent guest star during the golden age of television variety specials.

In April, 2015, Rivera returned to Broadway in a Tony-nominated starring role in the final John Kander/Fred Ebb/Terrence McNally musical The Visit at the Lyceum Theatre.

No matter the venue, Rivera has always wowed audiences with her peerless show biz virtuosity. In addition to archival clips from Chita’s many shows and TV appearances, also featured are interviews with choreographer Graciele Daniele , The Visit director John Doyle , John Kander , original West Side Story star Carol Lawrence , Terrence McNally , Dick Van Dyke , choreographer Dee Dee Wood , Ben Vereen and Chita’s daughter Lisa Mordente .