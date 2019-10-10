Great Performances: Much Ado About Nothing

Airs Friday, Nov. 22 at 9 p.m.

Premieres Friday, November 22 at 9 p.m. on SOPTV, pbs.org/gperf and the PBS Video app

This bold interpretation of Shakespeare’s comedic masterpiece features Danielle Brooks (Orange is the New Back, Broadway’s “The Color Purple”) and Grantham Coleman (Broadway’s upcoming “The Great Society”) as the sparring lovers Beatrice and Benedick. Tony Award winner Kenny Leon (“A Raisin in the Sun”) directs, with choreography by Tony Award nominee Camille A. Brown (“Choir Boy”). Set in contemporary Georgia with an election race underway, Much Ado About Nothing finds the community of Messina celebrating a break from an ongoing war, but not all is peaceful amid the merriment. Former rivals battle it out, revenge is sought and trickery runs amok in this timeless comedy of romantic retribution and miscommunication. Earning The New York Times’ Critic’s Pick, the play was recorded during its final weekend of The Public Theater’s Free Shakespeare in the Park performances.