Haylie Pomroy Metabolism Revolution!

Friday, June 8 at 10:00 p.m. & Saturday, June 9 at 2:00 p.m.

Haylie Pomroy’s METABOLISM REVOLUTION! is a completely NEW 60-minute fundraising special demonstrating the proven power of her Metabolism Revolution diet. The program follows real people from around the country for over 6 months – a school teacher from Indiana, a stay-at-home Mom from Oregon, an educational professional from Los Angeles, a former NFL football player from New Orleans, and many more. We hear their stories and struggles, we watch them transform their lives, and we celebrate their weight loss and health victories!