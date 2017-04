Thursday, May 4 at 10:32 p.m.

The first series of Hinterland reached its bloody climax with DCI Tom Mathias’ future hanging in the balance. Now, weeks later, our troubled detective is forced to return to the front line after an arson attack on an isolated farmhouse leaves a mother and child fighting for their lives. Drawn into a community of failing farms and long-standing feuds, Mathias and his partner DI Mared Rhys will be pushed to the brink as they try to solve this disturbing case.