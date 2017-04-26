Hinterland, Season 2: Episode 3

Thursday, May 11 at 10:32 p.m.

Mathias is under pressure; his wife, Meg Mathias, has turned up in Aberystwyth, and he’s under investigation by the IPCC following the death of Mari Davies. When a bus driver’s body is found shot on an isolated mountainside, the investigation provides a welcome escape for DCI Mathias. The team have a suspect to question but Mathias believes he is an unlikely killer. In his current state of mind Mathias is fascinated by the lifestyle choices taken by ex-soldier John Bell. He also knows that he cannot avoid Meg for much longer.