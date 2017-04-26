Hinterland, Season 2: Episode 5

Thursday, May 18 at 10:33 p.m.

The murder of local dignitary and barrister Owen Beynon leads to the uncovering of a tragic story of love and loss fuelled by mistrust and suspicion in the depths of the Hinterland. Why were local woman Nora Prothero and her son Daniel living such an isolated life? What has Mathias discovered buried in the garden of their home? Will Mathias find Daniel before local farmer Glyn Powell gets hold of him? The clock is ticking, but Mathias knows that the relationship between the farmer’s daughter and Daniel is key to uncovering the truth.