Thursday, May 25 at 10:32 p.m.

The discovery of a body in a remote lake leads Mathias and the team to investigate the complicated private life of missing schoolteacher Greta Pritchard. Her father Gwilym has secrets to hide. But, what about the other men in Greta’s life? This is a world rife with secrets. Will Mathias and the team unravel them in time to save the missing Greta?