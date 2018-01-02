Hinterland, Season 3: Parts 1 & 2

Friday, January 5 starting at 9:00 p.m.

The killing of a local minister leads DCI Tom Mathias and DS Mared Rhys to a remote community in the mountains. Confronted by a family in grief as well as neighboring residents in a state of shock, they must tread carefully as they investigate the life and violent death of the troubled victim. As the case unfolds, DS Sian Owens is charged with leading a separate investigation into the recent attack on Mathias; an attack that left his home destroyed and his skull split open. DS Owens’ investigation is an unwelcome distraction for Mathias and he struggles to keep his emotions in check as the two cases collide.