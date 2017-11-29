Hitman: David Foster and Friends

Saturday, December 2 at 6:00 p.m.

Legendary songwriter, producer, and maestro to the stars, David Foster has generated some of the world’s best known popular music, and collaborated with a veritable “Who’s Who” of superstars in a career that spans more than three decades. In celebration of his remarkable achievements including fourteen Grammy Awards and a host of other accolades some of the biggest names in contemporary music gather for a one-night-only concert that brings down the house. From the stage of Las Vegas’ Mandalay Bay, Andrea Bocelli, Josh Groban, Michael Buble, Kenny Babyface Edmonds, Boz Skaggs, Kenny G, Peter Cetera, Brian McKnight, Blake Shelton, Cheryl Lynn, Charice, Katharine McPhee, and Andre Agassi join in the celebration, along with a special performance by Celine Dion and some long-distance best wishes from Kevin Costner and Barbra Streisand.