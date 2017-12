Friday, December 27 at 10:30 p.m.

Academy Award winner Walter Matthau was renowned for his superb comedic talent over the course of a long career. Featured are archival photos as well as clips from many of his most memorable films including Charade, The Fortune Cookie, The Odd Couple, Cactus Flower, The Sunshine Boys, Grumpy Old Men, and I’m Not Rappaport. In addition to Walter Matthau, himself, on-screen interviewees include actor Jack Lemmon, director Herbert Ross and writer Neil Simon.