Monday, April 3 at 10:00 p.m.

Newtown explores the aftermath of the mass shooting in Newtown, Connecticut, where 20 first-graders and six of their educators were killed on December 14, 2012. Joining the ranks of a growing club to which no one wants to belong, the lives of several characters profoundly affected by the fallout of gun violence interconnect and propel the town toward introspection and action.