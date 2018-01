Monday, January 15 at 10:30 p.m.

The Oscar-nominated I Am Not Your Negro envisions the book James Baldwin never finished, a radical narration about race in America, using the writer’s original words, as read by actor Samuel L. Jackson. The film draws upon Baldwin’s notes on the lives and assassinations of Medgar Evers, Malcolm X, and MLK to explore and bring a fresh and radical perspective to examine race in America.