Inspector Lynley Mysteries: In the Guise of Death

Thursday, August 17 at 9:00 p.m.

After spending some of her compensation money learning Aikido at a retreat in Cornwall, Havers has been invited by Lynley’s mother, Lady Asherton, to stay at the estate. Lynley is also in Cornwall visiting his mother, but avoiding answering any questions about his relationship with Helen. So when horse trainer Jim Fenner, who lives on a neighbouring estate, is found hanged in his stable, it is a welcome diversion to delay the inevitable questioning.

The victim’s money worries point to a verdict of suicide, but Lynley discovers a connection to a local smuggling racket and that Fenner had been drugged with horse anaesthetic. Local copper DS Tremayne is very ambitious and hopes Lynley’s help will gain him a promotion, but his enthusiasm leads to tragedy when a suspect house is set on fire.

Another lead takes Lynley and Havers into the local horse world, where they come into contact with the local aristocracy, including Lady Sarah Keach, a keen horsewoman and friend of Lynley’s mother. Lynley is forced to think about where his future lies – with the police or running his family estate? The killer may be closer to home than they imagined.