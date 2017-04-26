Inspector Lynley Mysteries: Missing Joseph

Thursday, May 25 at 9:00 p.m.

While on detachment to the Lancashire police, Lynley investigates the apparent murder of the Reverend Robin Sage, who is found on a rural path, where he was presumably walking home. The autopsy reveals that he was poisoned with wild hemlock. He had dinner the previous evening with Juliet Spence, who was also violently ill through the night, but survived the poisoning. Juliet is involved in a relationship with PC Steve Shepherd, son of the local DCI, Kenneth Shepherd, and it is apparent that Juliet’s teenage daughter, Maggie, is not pleased with her mother’s choice.