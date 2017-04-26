Inspector Lynley Mysteries: Playing For the Ashes

Thursday, June 1 at 9:00 p.m.

When England cricketer Kenneth Waring dies of asphyxiation after a fire is set at a friend’s house, Lynley has no doubt that he is dealing with murder. The house belonged to Waring’s patron, and close friend, Miriam Whitelaw – who had a visitor the evening Waring died – her estranged daughter Olivia. Waring was separated from his wife, Jeannie, and had recently given her divorce papers. His lover and agent, Gabriella Patten, the ex-wife of a cricket teammate, has gone missing. Miriam had recently been attacked by animal rights activists which, unbeknown to her, included her daughter. When Waring’s son confesses to the murder, Lynley has his doubts.