Thursday, June 7 at 9:30 p.m.
Positive psychology authors and researchers Shawn Achor and Michelle Gielan reveal how to create happier and more positive lives in the pledge special INSPIRE HAPPINESS.
Using cutting-edge scientific research during the hour-long program, Michelle and Shawn offer easy-to-implement strategies to help viewers see the world in a more positive, constructive light. Drawing upon Michelle’s best-selling book Broadcasting Happiness, plus studies from around the globe, they explain the scientific research behind their strategies and share compelling success stories.
The strategies include:
- Now Steps (brainstorming small, concrete actions a person can take right now to improve their situation);
- Improving Flash Memories (a flash memory is the first thought that flashes into our mind when we think about a particular challenge);
- A “Right” Campaign, which focuses on the many things that are “right” in an individual’s life;
- The Power Lead (the first words you say in talking with someone can set a positive or negative tone for everything that follows);
- and Be A Super Model (modeling positive actions).
With their signature style of humor and warmth, Michelle and Shawn offer actionable techniques, combined with moving stories of everyday people, to prove that we can positively influence others.