Into the Light

A Marine returning from Afghanistan with psychological injuries meets a therapist who is confronting her own family’s struggles with mental illness. This documentary focuses on Brendan O’Toole and his struggle to adjust after returning from war. As he prepares to run across America to raise awareness for veterans’ mental health, he meets Dr. Barbara Van Dahlen, a therapist who works with veterans to help them heal by sharing their stories. Barbara’s own mother had a psychotic break when she was a young girl. She shares her story publicly for the first time and searches for her mother who is lost on the streets of America. This documentary was filmed over the course of two years .It was produced and directed by Charles C. Stuart.