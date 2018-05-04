IT’S BEEN BUSY AT SOPTV

Next month, on Tuesday, June 5th, SOPTV will pay tribute to our veterans with a special recognition event at the Medford Armory. The community is welcome to attend the recognition event, but please be sure to RSVP at soptv.org/events or call 541-779-5646 [At the time of online publishing, this event is full, please contact for availability on the wait-list.] Over the last four years, SOPTV has produced and broadcast 29 My Story of Service veteran profiles and six Local Focus specials concerning veterans’ issues – plus Ken Burns and Lynn Novick talked with us about the making of The Vietnam War.

Ben Garcia, SOPTV’s Teacher Community Project Ambassador, has been very active working with local educators. In the last month he developed a Professional Learning Network with Washington Elementary for “Scratch Jr ” With this app, kids can create their own interactive stories and games with their favorite characters from PBS Kids programs (Wild Kratts, Nature Cat, Word Girl, and Peg + Cat!) Thee storytelling possibilities are endless with this special app for children ages 5 through 8. PBS Kids is committed to creating a safe and secure environment for children and families and being transparent about what information is collected from its users. Learn more at pbskids.org/privacy and more on SOPTV’s work with educators in future columns.

We have a new employee at SOPTV! Julie Gillis joined SOPTV in early April as our Director of Development. Julie has had extensive experience in digital fundraising for television and film, and previously was in development with the University of Texas at Austin.

It’s an exciting time at SOPTV and many thanks for your continued support of SOPTV and its services.

With gratitude,

Mark Stanislawski President & CEO