J.D. Louderrmilk Tribute Concert – A Music Gone Public Special

Thursday, May 24 at 10:33 p.m.

A Tribute to John D. Loudermilk contains more than two dozen Loudermilk tunes including “Tobacco Road, ” “Abilene, ” and “Then You Can Tell Me Goodbye” performed by Emmylou Harris, Rosanne Cash, Ricky Skaggs, Rodney Crowell, Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver and more. The concert was recorded live on March 24, 2016 during an evening at the Franklin Theater hosted by songwriter Peter Cooper. Although ill at the time, Loudermilk was on hand to see the outpouring of love and respect during the tribute show, and sadly passed away in September 2016 at the age of 82.