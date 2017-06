Tomorrow morning, Thursday June 8th, the former director of the FBI, James Comey, will testify before the Senate Intelligence committee as part of it’s investigation into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 elections. SOPTV-World will preempt other programming to make room for PBS NewsHour’s coverage of the testimony, live, at 7 a.m. PST. There will also be a repeat at 10 p.m.