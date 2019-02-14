Airs Sundays at 7 p.m., beginning March 24.

Jamestown / Season 2

Episode 1

Sky One

Naomi Battrick as Jocelyn and Patsy Ferran as Mercy

Jocelyn and Mercy stand holding flowers

© Carnival Film & Television Limited 2018

Credit: Katalin Vermes

Stream the series now on PBS Passport!

Season 2 takes viewers to a thriving Jamestown, where the tobacco plantations are starting to provide the wealth they promised and trade booms; but the status quo will soon be disrupted by births, deaths, and broken marriages. The pioneering settlers find themselves at the heart of adventure once more as a kidnapping, new rivalries, and a traitor threaten to disrupt the peace. New romantic connections are made, desires repressed and even the purest of loves will be tested.

Written by Bill Gallagher (Lark Rise to Candleford, The Paradise).

JAMESTOWN is produced by Carnival Films, an

NBCUniversal International Studios company, and executive produced by Richard Fell, Bill Gallagher, Gareth Neame, Nigel Marchant, and produced by Sue de Beauvoir.

The ensemble cast includes: Sophie Rundle, Niamh Walsh and Naomi Battrick as the leading female roles. The male leading roles include Max Beesley, Jason Flemyng, Kalani Queypo and Raoul Trujillo.