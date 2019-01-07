Jeffersonian Viewing Party!

Photo of Harriet Greene & Marty Goldman, who are featured in the new episode of the Jeffersonian.

Photo Credit: Samae Chlebowski

You’re invited to a special screening of the newest episode of THE JEFFERSONIAN!

The event takes place Monday, Jan. 14 from 7-8 np.m. in the Meese Auditorium on the campus of Southern Oregon University. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Watch the episode premiere and participate in a Q & A with the filmmakers after.

SYNOPSIS: In the sixth episode of the show, the student producers adopted the theme LIFE ON THE MARGINS, focusing on members of community that do not typically receive much attention from media outlets. The resulting short documentaries introduce two sets of memorable, yet very different, locals from our region. “Remembrance” follows a pair of veterans finding ways to join their community, in spite of barriers created by their wartime injuries. “Here, We Are” tells a story of two aging artists, sustained through hard times by their passion for creativity and each other.

THE JEFFERSONIAN is a student-produced documentary series. This is the 6th episode in the series. Watch past episodes HERE!

Can’t make it to the screening? Watch the episode live on SOPTV, Monday, Jan. 14 at p.m., or Monday, Jan. 21 at 11:30 p.m.