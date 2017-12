Jesse Cook Live at the Bathurst Theatre

Monday, September 11 at 8:00 p.m. & Tuesday, September 12 at 11:00 p.m.

Jesse Cook’s evocative music will transport you from Spain to Morocco, from France to Columbia, and from Africa back home again with more stops in between. Amidst these signature works that explore culture and music, Jesse paces this elegant show with poignant and lyrical works that highlight the diverse strengths of a band that has long been dedicated to Cook’s artistic vision.