Joni 75: A Birthday Celebration

(L-R) La Marisoul, Chaka Khan, Brandi Carlile and Kris Kristofferson perform during Joni 75 at The Dorothy Chandler Pavilion on November 6, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

Airs Saturday, March 9 at 9:30 p.m. & Tuesday, March 12 at 2:30 a.m.

The songs of legendary singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell are among the most sublime musical landscapes of human emotion ever created. Mitchell’s unique musical and lyrical gifts are an unprecedented marriage of intimacy and universality, creating a sound that is incomparable, yet relatable to all.

On the occasion of Mitchell’s 75th birthday on November 7, 2018, an all-star line-up of performers gathered at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion in Los Angeles to celebrate her singular musical artistry, including Brandi Carlile, Glen Hansard, Emmylou Harris, Norah Jones, Chaka Khan, Diana Krall, Kris Kristofferson, Los Lobos with La Marisoul, Cesar Castro & Xochi Flores, Graham Nash, Seal, James Taylor and Rufus Wainwright, performing Joni Mitchell songs from throughout the varied stylistic periods of her groundbreaking career.