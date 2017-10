Wednesday, October 25 at 11:00 p.m.

This docu-drama touches on Joseph Smith’s life from his birth in 1805 to his death in 1844. From his “vision” of deity in 1820 to his Book of Mormon translation and publication in 1829 to the formal organizing of the Mormon Church. He formed a Church, which survived and flourished and remains today, one of the major Christian religions in America with a population nearing 16 million adherents.