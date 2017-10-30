Wednesday, November 8 at 11 p.m.

Narrated by Matthew Broderick, the one-hour documentary Journey Home to the USS Arizona follows the family of Raymond Haerry Sr. as they travel 5,000 miles from New Jersey to the USS Arizona Memorial at Pearl Harbor in Honolulu, Hawaii, to place his ashes aboard the sunken battleship.

Following the Pearl Harbor attack on December 7,1941, 19-year-old Ray was blown into the water and swam through oil and fire to Ford Island, an islet in the center of Pearl Harbor, Oahu.There he found a rifle and opened fire on Japanese planes. Later, Ray helped to recover the bodies of his fallen shipmates.

One of the few remaining crew members from the USS Arizona who survived the Japanese attack during World War II, Ray Haerry Sr. passed away at the age of 94 on September 27, 2016. In April of 2017, his ashes were interred in the USS Arizona, where he rejoined more than 1,000 of his shipmates who lost their lives on that fateful day.